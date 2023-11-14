Vigil held to honor victims murdered off-campus at University of Idaho one year ago

MOSCOW, Idaho (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A vigil was held on Monday for four students who were murdered in their off-campus house at the University of Idaho one year ago.

Hundreds of students gathered at the campus to honor the lives of the victims: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Zana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

They held a moment of silence and lit candles in remembrance of those victims.

According to prosecutors, former Washington State University graduate Brian Kohberger broke into the students' off-campus house and stabbed them to death in the middle of the night.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house and is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

His trial date has not been set.