Israel-Hamas conflict affecting kids in the U.S.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As war continues between Israel and Hamas, parents find this brings about very difficult topics when talking to children.

But, a child psychologist says the main focus is for parents to give their children a sense of safety.

As images of the Israel-Hamas war circulate through television and social media, children are likely to be exposed to it.

Some community members are making sure they're okay.

"Make sure that the children see the love, and the safety and the security that we want to make sure that we have. They feel the connection and not live through the trauma," said Rabbi Tuvia Brander of the Young Israel of West Hartford.

"Encouraging them to stay away from those things"

Rabbi Brander says his congregation has been proactive in telling kids, specially teenagers, to not expose themselves to graphic or traumatic images.

"There are things you can't unsee. We've been talking to them, encouraging them to stay away from those things," Rabbi Brander expressed.

Ingi Soliman, a child psychologist from Westport, says that's a good move while adding, "I think social media gives kids too much at this point, and it's a great approach to sort of say, 'You can look away."

Soliman says for younger children, like toddlers and grade schoolers, using examples from children's movies can make concepts more digestible for them.

"Any way a parent can sort of say like, 'You know, like in Frozen,' and then, they can use examples the kids have watched or seen," Soliman explained.

Giving reassurance

Ultimately, Soliman says parents worry about having all the answers to their children, as long as they give reassurance.

"The best thing a parent can do, if they don't know is to sort of say, 'We're trying to figure this out too, but the most important thing is making sure you're safe,'" Soliman shared.

Soliman also says parents should also give themselves time for self-care as their anxieties can be noticed to their children.