Firefighters in New York battle warehouse fire, no injuries reported

QUEENS, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in New York are battling a massive warehouse fire in Queens.

The fire broke out on Monday at a New York City Department of Transportation building. The four-alarm fire started on the roof of the one-story warehouse.

About 150 fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers are on the scene. Residents in the area were told to keep their windows shut.

No injuries have been reported so far.