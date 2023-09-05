Skip to Content
Firefighters in New York battle warehouse fire, no injuries reported

today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:36 AM

QUEENS, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in New York are battling a massive warehouse fire in Queens.

The fire broke out on Monday at a New York City Department of Transportation building. The four-alarm fire started on the roof of the one-story warehouse.

About 150 fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers are on the scene. Residents in the area were told to keep their windows shut.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

