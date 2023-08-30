Hurricane Idalia floods parts of Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hurricane Idalia is churning its way toward Florida as parts of Treasure Island are already under several inches of water as Idalia moved closer to making landfall.

The storm is now a category four, packing winds of 130 miles per hour.

Residents in the areas of impact have been asked to evacuate. Schools are closed and the National Guard ia preparing for rescues.

In addition, Tampa Bay International Airport announced its closure Tuesday due to Idalia.

According to the National Hurricane Center, damaging winds and storm surge are also possible.