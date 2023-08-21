Skyscraper in Florida honors victims of the Maui wildfires

MIAMI, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Florida skyscraper ignited the world's tallest digital Hawaiian flag and memorial candle for victims of the Maui wildfires.

The 300-foot-wide by 700-foot-tall fluttering red, white and blue Hawaiian flag was seen across the Paramount Miami Worldcenter's Skydeck Crown.

A flickering eternal electronic candle appeared through the building's center column. The skyscraper then displayed the message, "Maui memorial."

The superstructure's 13,400 light emitting components also illuminated with the words, "Help heal Hawaii." That slogan was developed for a fundraiser started by Miami Dolphins NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is a Hawaiian native.

The foundation says all proceeds will go directly in support of those affected in Hawaii.