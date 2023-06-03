Skip to Content
National-World

West Virginia trooper killed in ambush, suspect on the run

today at 7:24 AM
MINGO COUNTY, W.V. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A West Virginia State Police (WVSP) trooper was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Mingo County.

Officials say the shooting was done in what appears to be an ambush-style situation.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.

Another person was also shot during the incident. However, there is no word on that person's condition at this time.

WVSP say the suspect, who has been identified as Timothy Kennedy, remains on the run.

Residents are being told to shelter in their homes, as Kennedy is said to be armed and dangerous.

Governor Justice has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in Trooper Maynard's honor.

