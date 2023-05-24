Suspect in White House barrier crash charged

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 19-year-old suspect who crashed into barriers near the White House has been charged.

Sai Varshith Kandula rented a U-Haul and drove straight for the White House, where he said his goal was to, "get to the White House" and "seize power."

Kandula said he would "kill the president" if that's what he had to do.

Kandula was charged with threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and trespassing.

Inside the U-Haul, police found a swastika flag. Kandula said he bought the flag online because "Nazi's have a great history."

Kandula made an appearance in the D.C. Superior Court Tuesday and will make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.