Three dead, five injured, and gunman dead in Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people have died, at least five others sustained injuries, and a suspected gunman is dead after two shootings on the campus of Michigan State University Monday.

"We are devastated at the loss of life and we want to wrap our warm arms around every family that is touched by this tragedy and give them the peace that passes understanding in moments like this," said Interim President of MSU Teresa Woodruff.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also spoke saying, "This has affected our whole region, our whole community. It's affected families. Everyone across our community."

Police say the gunman was a 43-year old male who had no affiliation with the campus.

According to authorities, they located the gunman off of the East Lansing University's campus and appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All five of the injured victims are in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Police have not released the names of those victims as they are still working to identify them all.

The school will move to emergency operations for the next 48 hours, giving students, faculty and staff time to reflect and grieve.

"Our campus grieves. We all grieve. And we will change over time. We cannot allow this to continue to happen again," Woodruff said.