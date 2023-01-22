Friends and family of Lisa Marie Presley hold memorial service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest on Sunday at her beloved Graceland in Memphis.

Family, friends and hundreds of fans gathered for a public memorial service on the front lawn of Graceland to honor Lisa Marie's life and legacy.

The only child of Elvis and Priscilla passed away earlier this month at the age of 54.

During the emotional service, celebrities and famous figures paid tribute to Lisa Marie, among them her mother Priscilla.

"In 1968 she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long. Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion, could this be the angel that takes me home? Time of course flew by, it was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end, survivors guilt, some would say but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged. But, my heart is missing her love," Priscilla said.

Fans will also have the opportunity to view Lisa Marie's final resting place in Meditation Garden throughout the day.