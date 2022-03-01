Skip to Content
Higher mortality rates reported for Alzheimer’s patients during pandemic

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new study suggests seniors with dementia had a higher risk of death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It really shines a light on need for us to understand access to healthcare and to be prepared," said Carl Hill of the Alzheimer's Association.

A Jama Neurology study compared mortality rates in people 65 and older from March 2019 to December 2020.

Results came back showing a mortality rate being 26% higher in adults with Alzheimer's and 33% higher for those in nursing homes who suffer from other cognitive diseases.

"People have had reduced access to doctors in a way that they would normally enjoy in person or disruption of caregiving by family because of the need to social distance," explained Hill.

