Challenge to overturn Roe v. Wade goes to the Supreme Court

Court justices listen to arguments on trial decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A bid to overturn Roe v. Wade is underway, which if passed would set a new standard for states and abortion laws.

This challenge for abortion rights is considered to have the biggest impact in more than 30 years.

Jenny Mah, from the Center for Reproductive Rights, says, "There are 24 states poised to ban abortion if this law is upheld by the Supreme Court and that would really cause chaos."

Hundreds are gathered outside the United States Supreme Court while justices overhear the case.

There is a current Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which Roe v. Wade states should be around 23 to 24 weeks.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves went on to say, "There is no fundamental right in our United States Constitution to an abortion."

Others say the state law directly contradicts a precedent, while other rights are not spelled out to an exact standard.

"The Court has held that the Constitution protects those kinds of intimate decisions and that too is the logic underlying the right to an abortion," says Melissa Murray, an NYU Law Professor.

It's up to the Supreme Court to keep the Roe V. Wade standard, overturn it, or let Mississippi's ban stand.