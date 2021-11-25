Hundreds of Fed Ex packages dumped into a ravine

Investigators still don't know how boxes got there

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (KYMA, KECY) - Investigators in Alabama are trying to unravel a mystery surrounding hundreds of Fed Ex packages found dumped in a ravine.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says as many as 400 boxes of varying sizes were found scattered throughout a wooded area outside Birmingham.

Fed Ex is sending trucks and drivers from across the South to start picking up the packages. The Sheriff's Office will keep deputies on scene to protect the boxes in the meantime.

Still no clues on how the packages ended up in such a remote location.