Skip to Content
National-World
By
Published 5:12 PM

Hundreds of Fed Ex packages dumped into a ravine

Investigators still don't know how boxes got there

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (KYMA, KECY) - Investigators in Alabama are trying to unravel a mystery surrounding hundreds of Fed Ex packages found dumped in a ravine.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says as many as 400 boxes of varying sizes were found scattered throughout a wooded area outside Birmingham.

Fed Ex is sending trucks and drivers from across the South to start picking up the packages. The Sheriff's Office will keep deputies on scene to protect the boxes in the meantime.

Still no clues on how the packages ended up in such a remote location.

National-World
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content