Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

By Max Foster, CNN

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told CNN on Monday.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” the spokesperson said.

The Duchess will not attend Monday’s engagements, the spokesperson added.

