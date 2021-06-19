Woman accidentally shoots herself during ‘large fight’

National-World

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say a woman accidentally shot herself during a large fight on Water and Juneau Saturday, June 19.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury at 1:38 a.m.

According to police, the woman discharged her firearm during the fight, subsequently shooting herself.

Police are seeking unknown suspects and witnesses to this incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

