Teen saves friend’s life with CPR skills learned the day before

National-World

Car accident causes young woman to spring into action

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - Torri'ell Norwood and her friend Azaira Simmons were in a car accident on February 20, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Norwood noticed Simmons was unresponsive and remembered what she had learned the day before in a CPR class through Lakewood High School.

"I just saw my friend on the ground, " recalls Norwood, "and I just knew what I had to do.

She performed those life-saving skills on Simmons. It took about 30 compressions and two breaths before the beloved friend took a breath on her own.

"I just feel like if it wasn't for her, I would have passed," believes Simmons.