Two dogs from California just set the world record for most tricks performed in a minute

National-World

Can you do 28 tricks in a minute? Two border collies named Wish and Halo can, and they have set the world record.

Guinness World Records announced Thursday that the border collies performed the most tricks by two dogs in one minute. Wish also broke the record for the fastest 5-meter crawl by a dog, achieving the feat in 2.175 seconds, according to the record keeping organization.

The dogs and their trainer, Emily Larlham of El Cajon, California, completed the tricks to submit to Guinness for approval on December 22.

Larlham uses positive reinforcement training to teach her dogs and even has a YouTube channel dedicated to helping other pet owners, Guinness World Records said. She has more than 350 videos available on the account.

Wish, Halo and their three furry siblings — Kiko, Splash and Tug — help their human mom with the tutorials (and gaining some coveted records).

Larlham is also a speaker and is known in dog training circles all over the world with her company, Dogmantics.