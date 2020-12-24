Need something last minute? Here’s what is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

National-World

The biggest question this time of year is wondering where you can get a last-minute gift or recipe ingredient during the holidays.

This year, most stores are closed for Christmas Day but are open Christmas Eve for any final shopping or curbside pick-up orders.

Also, while most of these restaurants will be open nationwide, make sure to check your local store for hours because it does vary by location.

Open only on Christmas Eve:

Grocery stores:

Aldi

Kroger

Trader Joe’s (closes early at 6 pm)

Whole Foods (closes early at 7 pm)

Publix (closes early at 7 pm)

Stores:

Target

Wal-Mart

Sam’s Club

Costco

Dollar General

Home Improvement:

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Restaurants:

Cracker Barrel

Carrabba’s

Outback

Chick-fil-A

Open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Restaurants:

Bob Evans

Domino’s (select locations only)

McDonald’s

Ruth Chris steakhouse

Sonic

Ihop

Waffle House

Denny’s

Starbucks

Buffalo Wild Wings

McCormick & Schmick’s

Boston Market

Panda Express

Pharmacy’s: