Blues and Arts Fiesta 2023 in San Felipe to give back to local institutions

Local schools and a hospital will benefit from the Blues and Arts Fiesta

SAN FELIPE, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit organization is putting together a festival in San Felipe, Mexico where you can enjoy blues and arts while helping the community at the same time.

Since the San Felipe’s Lions Club took over the Blues Festival in 2008, the goal has been to help the community

"It’s a very small community and we don’t get enough funds from the state of Baja California and the people here in San Felipe is always in need of additional funds," said Ana Martinez, San Felipe's Lions Club secretary.

Local schools like Centro De Atencion Multiple which translates to Multiple Care Center and the International Hospital are some of the institutions already receiving donations from the Blues and Arts Fiesta.

"Our center has benefited from the school bus and other donations such as school supplies," said Ana Claudia Arciniega, a Centro De Atencion Multiple social worker.

"We got the ambulance, beds, and other medical equipment," said Ricardo Giraldo, a Hospital Internacional paramedic.

The Blues and Arts Fiesta will be on October 13-14 at the Dorado Ranch in San Felipe.

"We are going to have vendors selling artesanias. We’ll have food and a lot of music of the blues from Chicago and L.A. Some of the bands are coming from L.A. and the other ones from Chicago," said Ana Martinez.

To learn more about the event go to https://bluesandarts.com/.