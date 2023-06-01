Authorities in western Mexico find 45 bags with human remains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexican have found 45 bags containing human remains in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara and were still trying to determine how many bodies were there.

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday night that bags found at a site called the Forest overlook contained remains of men and women.

Firefighters and civil defense worked with a helicopter Wednesday to recover remains from the gorge and planned to continue during the coming days.

There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico and Jalisco is the state with the highest number of 15,000.