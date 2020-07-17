Mexico’s military to take over ports of entry

Mexico

Change aims to root out corruption in the country's customs offices

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's president says he will have the country's military take over all ports of entry.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) says the move is part of his efforts to root out corruption in the country's customs offices.

"We have made the decision, I've just advised the security Cabinet, that the land and maritime customs (offices) are going to be in the charge of the Army and the Navy and the same in the case of the country's ports so that there is security and to avoid the introduction of drugs," López Obrador said Friday from the Pacific port city of Manzanillo, Colima.

The military already provided support at some ports, but the announcement puts far more responsibility on generals' shoulders. AMLO has turned to the military in the past to help him deal with deep-seed corruption.

The military is already leading the fight against fuel pipeline theft. It's also building a new airport for Mexico City, and constructing hundreds of bank branches for the government's social welfare agency.

In this case, the objective is to stop the flow of drugs, guns, and cash, while increasing the payment of customs duties. Customs administrator Horacio Duarte says the military will work "in coordination" with customs officers. AMLO appointed Duarte earlier this year to specifically address corruption in Mexico's ports.