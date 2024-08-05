Demolition begins on Pacific Freight Depot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Demolition for the Southern Pacific Freight Depot began Monday morning.

The depot was destroyed by a fire, which also destroyed a vacant home, on March 27, 2024, to which local authorities say the fire was "intentionally set."

Authorities then arrested 22-year-old Angel Isaiah Alvarado later that day, and was formally charged on April 2, 2024, with two felony counts of arson and burglary.

Manoah Tuiasosopo will speak to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) about their plans for the depot prior to the fire.