Yuma City Council encourages residents to participate in public meetings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council has updated their meeting procedures and Call to the Public guidelines through an adopted resolution during a June 26 meeting.

In a press release, the updates are to "foster a forum for more organized and respectful public discourse, to provide clear and accessible methods for residents to engage with the Council and to ensure meetings run smoothly and efficiently."

The press release has released the following highlights from Resolution R2024-35:

Speaker Request Forms - "Those wishing to speak on an agenda item or address the Council during Call to the Public must complete a “Speaker Request Form” and submit to City Clerk staff by 5 PM the day of the meeting. Forms can be found online, in the Clerk’s Office, as well as in the Council Chambers."

- "Those wishing to speak on an agenda item or address the Council during Call to the Public must complete a “Speaker Request Form” and submit to City Clerk staff by 5 PM the day of the meeting. Forms can be found online, in the Clerk’s Office, as well as in the Council Chambers." Time Limit for Speakers - "All speakers, whether speaking on an agenda item or during Call to the Public are provided three (3) minutes to address the Council. In addition, no more than five (5) speakers will be allowed per topic/issue."

- "All speakers, whether speaking on an agenda item or during Call to the Public are provided three (3) minutes to address the Council. In addition, no more than five (5) speakers will be allowed per topic/issue." Call to the Public Time Limit - "The total time for Call to the Public is limited to thirty (30 minutes)."

"The public's input on City business is an integral part of City Council meetings and how we can best stay in tune with Yuma's needs. As leaders, it allows us the space to hear directly from the public and to then work on constructive, proactive solutions where they are applicable. Efficiency and optimization are at the core of this resolution's modifications." Douglas Nicholls, Mayor of Yuma

The press release says the updates will go into effect on August 7, 2024. To learn more about R2024-35, click here.