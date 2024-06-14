The City of Yuma and Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization seeking public input for transportation plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) seek the public's input for a major transportation plan.

Both are developing a comprehensive and multimodal transportation plan to look at the existing transportation issues in Yuma.

The project will ensure that streets can accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles safely.

It will also plan for future growth and address the anticipated demand.

Both plans will define short-, mid-, and long-term goals and priorities.

"The public is what shapes this transportation plan, it's your transportation plan, so we are definitely interested in the public's input… The residents that live here are the users of the roadways and transportation services," says Crystal Figueroa, the Executive Director at YMPO.

The YMPO says it is very important for the public to voice their concerns and ideas.

To learn more about the plan and give your input visit https://www.greateryumamoves.com/.