Yuma County offering cooling centers as heat wave continues

today at 11:46 AM
Published 11:44 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Free cooling centers are being offered across Yuma County as excessive heat continues through the weekend and next week. 

There are ten cooling centers located throughout Yuma, the Foothills and Wellton in locations including the Yuma County Heritage Library, Yuma Community Food Bank and Crossroads Mission.

There are also nine cooling centers throughout South Yuma County in San Luis and Somerton. 

"It provides relief from the heat and provides water as well. This is self-funded by the businesses that wish to participate and it's a resource to everybody in the community," said Arlyn Galaviz, the Communications Director for Yuma County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says they expect high temperatures to persist into next week as June is historically the driest month overall.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has a heat-related illness dashboard that shows all reported heat-related hospital visits for Arizona residents. 

Experts remind local residents to stay indoors during peak temperatures and to stay hydrated when going outdoors.

