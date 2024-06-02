Vendor Village holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new market event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vendor Village held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday night for a new market event: Palms After Dark.

The ceremony took place at 6:00pm at the Yuma Palms mall, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was on hand to participate in the ceremony.

A group of vendors, such as Crunch Fitness and Snack Lady Jay, a new vendor, were also on hand to participate in the ceremony.

The owner of Vendor Village, Zachary Kondracki, talked about who supported him during his struggle to open Palms After Dark.

"The real struggle has been just I've never done something like this before. So this is all very new to me. But, you know, I have a loving wife, very, very loving and supporting and with everything in my life. She's always been right behind me telling me like, hey, you can do this. And there are some things in my life where I'm like, Oh, you know, I don't know. And, you know, having her be able to be that voice of support, that voice of reason and that voice of encouragement, it really has just been what has helped me overcome not only the struggles with getting this running, but just so many struggles in my own personal life as a human being. Being able to do something like this is really mainly because of my wife." Zachary Kondracki, owner, Vendor Village

If anyone wants to become a vendor and participate in Vendor Village's Palms After Dark, you can choose the following options: