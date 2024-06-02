Arizona SkinCare Institute celebrates two years of business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona SkinCare Institute (ASI) celebrated two years of business by hosting an open house on Saturday.

The event started at 5:00pm at the institute, and featured prizes, goodie bags, vendors, food, drinks and a live DJ.

The owner of ASI, Nohemi Munguia, shared her journey to opening the institute, as well as shared her future plans.

"I actually started my first business about 12 years ago, which is Nohemi's Threading Studio. It's right next door. And through that, I was always really into beauty and I had already had the skill. The laws and rules changed a little bit that offered me the opportunity to open my own business. And since then, it's been a success and I've opened a couple others, including ASI, and I hope to help other people also continue growing and opening up their business." Nohemi Munguia, owner, Arizona SkinCare Institute

There was a grand prize raffle during the event, and it was a free tuition for their esthetician program. The raffle took place at 7:30pm.

The event lasted until 8:00pm.