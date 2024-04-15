AWC Theatre and Yuma Community Theater to collaborate on theater production

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Theatre is teaming up with the Yuma Community Theater (YCT) on the upcoming production of Ride the Cyclone.

In a press release, the production is about "the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived."

"We have been wanting to collaborate on a production with YCT for a long time, but finding a mutually available time slot has been tough. We are so excited that the opportunity finally arose and we can make it happen this spring. Not only do AWC students get a chance to work with a YCT director, who is new to many of them, and be exposed to Yuma's community theatre opportunities; YCT folks get a chance to work in our space and create connections with actors for their future productions." Ann Wilkinson, AWC Professor of Theatre

"YCT is proud to collaborate with AWC Theatre and use this as an opportunity to support students and be a part of their educational journey," said Daniela Ayala, Board President for YCT.

The press release says the show, rated PG-13, will take place at the AWC Theatre Building on the Yuma Campus, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E, on the following dates:

May 2: 7:30-9:00pm

May 3: 7:30-9:00pm

May 4: 7:30-9:30pm

May 5: 2:30-4:00pm

Tickets are $5 with a student ID, $10 with other student IDs, and $20 for general admission, and can be purchased online or at the door.