Skip to Content
Local News

Local car club makes large donation to YRMC cancer center

New Class Car Club
By , ,
today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:30 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Members of the New Class Car Club presented the Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) Cancer Resource Center with a $11,000 donation check on Saturday. 

Last year, the New Class Car Club said it raised $14,000 for families to purchase gas cards so that cancer patients and their families are able to travel to appointments out of town. 

The club presented the check at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center at 11:00am.

Volunteers from the Cancer Resource Center and members from Texas Roadhouse, who also assisted in raising funds, were all in attendance. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content