Local car club makes large donation to YRMC cancer center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Members of the New Class Car Club presented the Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) Cancer Resource Center with a $11,000 donation check on Saturday.

Last year, the New Class Car Club said it raised $14,000 for families to purchase gas cards so that cancer patients and their families are able to travel to appointments out of town.

The club presented the check at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center at 11:00am.

Volunteers from the Cancer Resource Center and members from Texas Roadhouse, who also assisted in raising funds, were all in attendance.