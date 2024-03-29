Yuma Territorial Prison movie night canceled

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area announced the movie night at the Territorial Prison has been canceled due to weather conditions.

Originally, the movie night showing of 3:10 to Yuma was scheduled for Saturday, March 30.

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area said it apologizes for any inconvenience and that an outdoor movie is not feasible in the rain.

Those who bought tickets will be fully refunded within 10 business days.