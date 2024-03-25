Apply for T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant to be awarded up to $50K for a community project

Need some assistance making the project you've been working on come to life? T-Mobile is here to help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - T-Mobile's investing $25 million in 500 rural towns, including the Desert Southwest, over five years to jumpstart projects and build stronger communities.

Tony Delansky, T-Mobile's marketing manager says in April 2021, T-Mobile launched the Hometown Grant Program as part of their commitment to give back to small cities and rural towns across America.

"So we are looking for cities with a population of 50,000 or less, and we're looking for elected officials, city managers and employees, tribal leaders, as well as non-profit organizations to apply for the Hometown Grant Program," explained Delansky.

The City of Yuma would not be able to participate because the population is well over 50,000, but cities throughout Yuma and Imperial County do qualify.

The program will help fund shovel-ready projects that foster local connections, such as technology upgrades, and outdoor spaces such as building new hiking trails, the arts, community centers, revitalizing historic buildings, and more.

Applicant’s proposal must include plans, budget, timeline, anticipated impact, and up to five letters of support.

"We work with our partners in Mainstream America and Smart Growth America to review applications," said Delansky. "And then if they're selected based off the level of detail, as well as the impact that it'll make on those communities."

He said no one from the Desert Southwest has been awarded the grant yet, but they're eagerly accepting applications for the program.

Hometown Grants are given every quarter to up to 25 small towns through 2026. The deadline to apply this quarter is March 31.

The portal will close on the last day of each quarter and reopen for the new quarter on the first of the month, which will be on April 1.

All Hometown Grants applications will be notified 30–60 days after the end of each quarter on the status of the submission.

Click here to apply.