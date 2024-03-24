Skip to Content
YRMC unveils new COVID memorial, Yuma nurse shares his battle against virus

KYMA / Alfredo Gonzalez
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) recently unveiled a COVID Memorial which is dedicated to people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Alfredo Gonzalez contracted COVID in the summer of 2021 and became a patient in the same ICU that he worked in as a nurse.

"It was hard for my family, it was hard for my friends. But for me personally, it wasn't. I was in peace with it. I knew the consequences of COVID, and what it did to a lot of other patients that I cared for," Gonzalez shared.

There are more than 800 laser-cut stars that spotlight twinkling stars on the ground at night. Each star illuminated represents a life that was lost to COVID-19.

"Seeing this memorial, one of the feelings is sadness for all the people that we couldn't help that we lost," Gonzalez expressed.

The memorial was funded by the Foundation of YRMC, and sits by the Heart Center entrance on the northwest corner of the YRMC hospital campus.

