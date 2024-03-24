Local BBQ restaurants host Friendly Competition BBQ Fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dirty South BBQ House and Holy Smokes teamed up to host the Friendly Competition BBQ Fundraiser.

While both restaurants have been rivals since they both opened in 2019, this is the first time they partnered with each other on an event such as the fundraiser.

The fundraiser started at 1:00pm Sunday and took place at Dirty South, located at 5158 US-95.

There was live music from Banjo Joe and a 50/50 raffle for a family movie night basket and an Easter basket.

The proceeds went towards Saddles of Joy and Amblerly's Place, and the owners of Dirty South and Holy Smokes shared why they collaborated for the event.

"It's always been important for me to be able to give back to the community. Yuma has been so great to me and my family, but ultimately, it's just to give back to the community, help the community grow, and for those that had to endure some struggles in their life to know that there is hope out there, and that you can succeed no matter what you've been through." Angela Birchall, owner of Dirty South BBQ House

"[Angela] gave me a call last week and I know this is to her heart, and she's like 'Hey, can we do this together?' And [I said], 'Absolutely.' I mean, when it comes to events like these, we're friends first and foremost, and trying to get this community help to other people." Danielle Sandwall, owner of Holy Smokes

The fundraiser lasted until 4:00pm.