Yuma Main Library hosts Teddy Bear Picnic

today at 1:17 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Main Library hosted the annual Teddy Bear Picnic Saturday morning.

The picnic started at 10:00am outside the Centennial Heritage Area, behind the library, as people of all ages gathered to have lunch and were encouraged to bring a stuffed animal with them.

The Teen and Youth Services Librarian, Elia Juarez, shared that the picnic coincides with their mascot, Booker Bear's birthday.

"We celebrate Booker on his birthday, or what we think is his birthday, every single year. So, all the activities [at the picnic] are bear-themed. There's a bear-themed storytime. There's bear games, bear snacks. We do have a bear raffle, and we have a lovely bear-themed storytime sometime during the event as well."

Elia Juarez, Teen and Youth Services Librarian

In addition, Booker Bear made an appearance to celebrate his birthday with the attendees.

According to Juarez, this was one of the events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but was brought back last year.

The picnic lasted until 11:30am.

