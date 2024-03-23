New beauty salon holds grand opening in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kelly's Dream Brows celebrated their new Yuma location with a grand opening event on Saturday.



The event featured free food, music, raffle prizes and other local sponsors.



The salon offers facials and permanent makeup services such as eyeliner tattoo, microblading and lip blush.



"We also offer classes...permanent makeup classes, lash classes. So if anyone wants to become a permanent makeup artist or lash tech, this is the place to go," said Kelly Hill, the shop's owner.

The event was held from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday.