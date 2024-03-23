Los Psycholists Bicycle Club hosts Fifth Annual Brews Cruise Poker Run and Bike Show
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Psycholists Bicycle Club hosted the Fifth Annual Brews Cruise Poker Run & Bike Show Saturday morning.
The event took place at 9:00am at Riverside Park, with the club judging the bikes shown at the event for the following four categories:
- Custom/Cruiser Class
- Lowrider Bike Class
- Street Cruiser Class
- BMX Class
The judging took place from 11:00am to noon, with pedals up at 1:00pm, going to West Wetlands Park, Carver Park, Pivot Point and Prison Hill.
The club's treasurer said a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Yuma Crossing Railroad.