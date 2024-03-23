Skip to Content
Los Psycholists Bicycle Club hosts Fifth Annual Brews Cruise Poker Run and Bike Show

today at 4:55 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Psycholists Bicycle Club hosted the Fifth Annual Brews Cruise Poker Run & Bike Show Saturday morning.

The event took place at 9:00am at Riverside Park, with the club judging the bikes shown at the event for the following four categories:

  • Custom/Cruiser Class
  • Lowrider Bike Class
  • Street Cruiser Class
  • BMX Class

The judging took place from 11:00am to noon, with pedals up at 1:00pm, going to West Wetlands Park, Carver Park, Pivot Point and Prison Hill.

The club's treasurer said a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Yuma Crossing Railroad.

