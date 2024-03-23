Ballet Yuma holds one day performance this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma is presenting a one day only performance on Saturday titled "Mosaic."

The performance, taking place at Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School, is divided into two, with one taking place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, and one taking place at 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Ballet Yuma says the first act will "consist of pieces from Kathleen Sinclair, Emma M.K. Cong, Alumni Alyssa Myers and company dancer Seya Sanchez."

However, the second act will have exerpts from Swan Lake Part II, The Blue Danube, The Beatles, and more.

