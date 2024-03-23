Skip to Content
Ballet Yuma holds one day performance this weekend

Ballet Yuma
By
today at 7:40 AM
Published 7:57 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma is presenting a one day only performance on Saturday titled "Mosaic."

The performance, taking place at Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School, is divided into two, with one taking place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, and one taking place at 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Ballet Yuma says the first act will "consist of pieces from Kathleen Sinclair, Emma M.K. Cong, Alumni Alyssa Myers and company dancer Seya Sanchez."

However, the second act will have exerpts from Swan Lake Part II, The Blue Danube, The Beatles, and more.

If you want to purchase tickets to attend the event, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

