AWC choir ensembles present “Singing with the Masters”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) choral ensembles present its "Singing with the Masters" concerts on Friday and Sunday.

These concerts will highlight under-represented composers, specifically women composers.

These performances will feature music written and arranged by female composers spanning a variety of genres and musical time periods.

"Just a variety of things that are happening from gospel to classical, like I said romantic music, so I think it will be a very entertaining, informative, educational concert," says Deltrina Grimes, the Professor of Choral and Vocal Music at AWC.

The choirs are made up of students, volunteers, and community members.

The first concert takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, and the second concert takes place on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Sunday will feature Yuma Catholic High School's Golden Shamrock Choir and the events are free to attend.