AWC choir ensembles present “Singing with the Masters”

today at 2:43 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) choral ensembles present its "Singing with the Masters" concerts on Friday and Sunday.

These concerts will highlight under-represented composers, specifically women composers.

These performances will feature music written and arranged by female composers spanning a variety of genres and musical time periods.

"Just a variety of things that are happening from gospel to classical, like I said romantic music, so I think it will be a very entertaining, informative, educational concert," says Deltrina Grimes, the Professor of Choral and Vocal Music at AWC.

The choirs are made up of students, volunteers, and community members.

The first concert takes place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, and the second concert takes place on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Sunday will feature Yuma Catholic High School's Golden Shamrock Choir and the events are free to attend.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

