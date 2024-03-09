Fisher’s Landing Resort hosts annual Rib Cook-Off

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fisher's Landing Resort hosted their annual Rib Cook-Off on Saturday.

The event, which started at noon, took place at the resort and featured local vendors, a kids zone, live music and a DJ.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Amberly's Place, and Scott Anderson, the resort's Associate Bar Manager, shared why they partnered with Amberly's:

"Amberly's is the only organization that is an advocate for not only infants, but grandma, grandpa, husband, wife...The whole spectrum, and their center in Yuma is their starting place for battered or abused people."

The overall winner of the cook-off received a cash award of up to $2,000, while the second and third place winners took home $500 and $250.

The event lasted until 5:00pm.