Skip to Content
Local News

Fisher’s Landing Resort hosts annual Rib Cook-Off

By ,
today at 3:46 PM
Published 4:07 PM

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fisher's Landing Resort hosted their annual Rib Cook-Off on Saturday.

The event, which started at noon, took place at the resort and featured local vendors, a kids zone, live music and a DJ.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Amberly's Place, and Scott Anderson, the resort's Associate Bar Manager, shared why they partnered with Amberly's:

"Amberly's is the only organization that is an advocate for not only infants, but grandma, grandpa, husband, wife...The whole spectrum, and their center in Yuma is their starting place for battered or abused people."

The overall winner of the cook-off received a cash award of up to $2,000, while the second and third place winners took home $500 and $250.

The event lasted until 5:00pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content