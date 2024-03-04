ADOT to plan for alternating lane restrictions on I-8 this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for alternating lane restrictions in Yuma this week.

In a press release, the lane restrictions on Interstate 8 (I-8) will occur on Thursday, March 7 as maintenance crews will make the following lane restrictions to make pavement repairs:

East- and westbound lanes on I-8 will be reduced to one lane between milepost 16 (near Avenue 15E) and milepost 20 (near Telegraph Pass), to which they note that only one direction will be impacted at a time.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour (mph).

ADOT also says delays are like and drivers should allow extra travel time, obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices, and use caution around road crews.

The lane restrictions, starting from 7:00am to 3:00pm, will go until Thursday, April 4.