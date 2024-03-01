Skip to Content
Alternating lane restrictions and ramp closures on I-8 in Yuma to begin in March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be alternating lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 8 in Yuma beginning on Tuesday, March 5.

Maintenance crews will be installing light poles.

The following lane restrictions will happen: 

  • Eastbound I-8 at Avenue 3E (Exit 3) will be reduced to one lane from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.
  • Westbound I-8 between Fortuna Road and Araby Road will be reduced to one lane from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.
  • Gila Ridge Road between the Tanimura & Antle driveways and the southbound Araby Road roundabout will be closed from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, to 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6.  
  • Detour: Drivers can use 32nd Street or I-8 to access Araby Road.

The following ramp closures will happen: 

  • The eastbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road (Exit 7) will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.
  • The eastbound I-8 on-ramp at 16th Street will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6.
