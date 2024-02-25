BBQ and Brew Festival returns to downtown Yuma this weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 BBQ & Brew Festival took over Main Street in Downtown Yuma this weekend.
The two-day event kicked off on Friday and featured ice-cold brews, live music, and mouthwatering barbecue from local restaurants and out-of-state pitmasters.
"It's always good. They welcome me, a Californian, to come out here to feed the Arizonans," said Big Dev, the owner of San Diego-based Big Dev's BBQ.
The festival wrapped up Saturday night and was free to attend.