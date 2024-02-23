Skip to Content
San Pasqual High School celebrated its two state championship wrestlers

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 3:53 PM
Published 4:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- On Friday, a pep rally at San Pasqual High School recognized and celebrated two student athletes.

Elias Espinoza won the division four state championship for 285-pounds for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Jozie Shepard won the division two title for 152-pounds.

"We’re kind of the underdogs here at San Pasqual you know we go out there we don’t bring a lot of guys but the guys we do bring we go out there and compete you know everybody knows San Pasqual where we come from becuase of the hard work and the preparation we take to these guys up there in Phoenix," Espinoza expressed.

Shepard is the first girl from San Pasqual to win an Arizona wrestling state championship.

“It was very empowering and it was it was very surreal…and I was glad to have taken on the role and open doors for other girls who will continue to wrestle as well," Shepard spoke.

She also has a message for other girls who look up to her after what she accomplished.

"I would say just keep pushing even though it’s really hard and I know it’s very basic to say don’t give up but really just really don’t give up you have to put a lot of motivation a lot of dedication to the sport don’t ever put yourself down," Shepard added.

After graduating, Shepard is looking join the Marine Corps, while Espinoza will look to win his third state championship next year.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

