Yuma community attends Fifth Annual Kids at Hope concert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Fifth Annual Kids at Hope Yuma Benefit Concert took place at the Colorado River State Historic Park Saturday night.

The gates opened at 4:00pm, with the concert starting at 5:00pm as Sawyer Brown was the headlining band as they were at last year's concert.

The Chairman of Kids at Hope, Tim Hardy, shared why the concert was important for the City of Yuma saying in part:

"When we provide training to schools at no cost...It costs about $3,000 per school to put on in training, and without any benefits like [the concert], we wouldn't be able to do the training we do."

Other bands who performed at the concert included Gwynn Sisters, who served as the opening act, Big Boss Band, and DJ Bobby Mac.

Vendors, like Papa Murphy's Pizza and the Guzman Hospitality Group, were also on hand to provide a variety of food items for those who attended the concert.