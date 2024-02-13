Arizona Western College celebrates new building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The new Matador Activity Center at Arizona Western College celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“It’s really unique in the aspect of the you know it’s like when I went to school they would call it a student union building but this is even more than that so and several of the disciplines changed as we were designing it,” said Chief Operating Officer for EMC2, Dave Gornik.

Gornik is a part of the designers of the project and he says this project has been in work for the past three and a half years.

There is also an area for E-sports, a public radio station, a small convenience store, and so much more.

Students will also have the opportunity to join the NCJAA E-sports team, or simply play with friends in intramural play.

“I think it’s important for students to be engaged and this you know an activity center is where students can come and get engaged whether that’s through e-sports through gaming through sitting down with faculty that well you see all these different nooks and crannies where students can study," said Bryan Doak, Vice President of Student Services.

The college says that more new innovative equipment is still on the way for the new building.