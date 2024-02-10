Day two of 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spurs Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday marks the second day in the 79th Annual Yuma Silver Spurs Rodeo, which started on Friday.

Since 1946, the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has been held on the second weekend of February, becoming a tradition in the community.

The gates opened at Yuma Fairgrounds at 2:00pm, with the rodeo starting at 4:00pm. In addition, those who attend were encouraged to celebrate Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day by wearing pink for breast cancer awareness.

This event draws competitors from far and wide, eager to showcase their rodeo skills.

The third and final day will take place at the fairgrounds from noon to 5:00pm. For more information on the rodeo, click here.