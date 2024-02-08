New border wait time cameras in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you travel to Mexico through the San Luis Port of Entry, you could use a new tool to see what the wait times are in real-time.

The City of San Luis installed two cameras on Main Street with views to the north and south.

The goal is to ease traffic flow during rush hour.

San Luis' Public Information Officer said they are looking for more projects to improve access around Main Street.

"The biggest benefit of these cameras is not just for us is for the community we want to implement to help so these cameras allow the residents to find ways to travel and make it easier for them," explained Francia Alonso, City of San Luis Public Information Officer.

You can find the border wait times camera link HERE.