YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Two Rivers Renaissance Faire took place at the Yuma County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The faire featured vendors, craftsmen, performers and games for all ages.

Sunday’s schedule of activities included a Knights of Mayhem Joust, a Clan Darksail Gunpowder show and the Daily Knighting.

The three-day event started on Friday morning at 10:00am and will end on Sunday at 5:00pm.