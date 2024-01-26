Arizona officials and Yuma leaders push for Clean Truck Standards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma leaders and clean transportation and agricultural advocates join together to encourage public support to adopt clean heavy-duty truck standards which would help put Yuma on the path to zero emissions from the transportation sector.

Arizona State Senator Brian Fernandez for District 23 and Yuma City Councilmember Carol Smith joined the press conference.

The transportation sector's clean trucks address respiratory health issues and climate change.

This aims to highlight the need of the Biden Administration and Environmental Protection Agency's recent proposal for heavy-duty vehicle emission standards.

These standards are set to begin in the model year 2027.

"As a Yuma native, I've witnessed the impact of diesel pollution on our community first hand. The clean truck standards are not just an environmental imperative; they're a vital component of preserving the health and economic vitality of Yuma and Arizona as a whole. This translates to meaningful improvements in our daily lives." Arizona State Senator Brian Fernandez

"Seeing the health issues related to air pollution, especially among children and the elderly, has always been a concern. These include everything from worsening respiratory conditions, like asthma, to serious cardiovascular harm. The introduction of these clean truck safeguards is a step towards reducing those health risks. It's crucial the EPA take action to finalize these rules by this March to ensure a healthier future for all our residents." Yuma City Councilmember Carol Smith

"Based on my time at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, and as someone from a family of farmworkers, I've seen the environmental challenges faced by both our military and agricultural communities. These new standards are more than policy; they're about protecting the health and well-being of everyone who calls this region home, including those who serve and those who work the land." JoAnna Mendoza, a Marine Corps veteran and board member of Arizona VetsForward

"Our region thrives on agriculture, and trucks are an important component for moving our products to market. But, we need to make sure these trucks are cleaner and emit less pollution so that clean air and a healthy environment is a cornerstone of our agricultural economy. By embracing these heavy duty standards safeguards, we're taking a vital step in securing not only our environmental health but also ensuring that our local economy continues to flourish." Ethan Orr, Associate Director of ANR and Economic Development at the University of Arizona

Speakers at the press conference mention how the federal heavy-duty truck standards have not been updated in more than 20 years.

They also included that the truck standards only apply to on-road trucks which excludes off-road farm equipment.

You can watch the press conference in this article.