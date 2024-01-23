Local high schools chosen to receive grant from AZ Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks 'Chase your Dreams' initiative supports high schools in Arizona with its baseball and softball programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three high schools in Yuma County were selected to receive a grant from the Arizona Diamondbacks' initiative to support baseball and softball programs.

Gila Ridge High School, Cibola High School, and Somerton High School were chosen as three of the 15 high schools in Arizona that will receive a $10,000 grant.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), said each school will receive $5,000 worth of baseball equipment and $5,000 worth of softball equipment.

"We are very appreciative of the Diamondbacks and their continued charitable efforts to not only our school but to the many many more they help throughout the state,” Gila Ridge High School varsity baseball coach James Kuzniak said. “Usually raising funds is one of the hard parts of coaching, so getting this surprise grant is amazing for our student-athletes.”

These three high schools will also get 150 tickets to give away to the players, families, and school faculty to attend a Diamondbacks game.

They will even get to receive recognition on the field before the game.

YUHSD said this is the second time that Gila Ridge High School has received the grant and received it back in 2028.

Yuma High School also received this award in 2017.