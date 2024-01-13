Skip to Content
Yuma Region Bike Coalition holds Tour de Fields

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Region Bike Coalition held its annual Tour de Fields Bike Ride Saturday morning.

The ride took place at Butterfield Park in Wellton at around 7:00am.

According to the Town of Wellton's website, the ride is to take cyclists through the agricultural fields "that feed America and Canada during the winter months."

"Agriculture's a big part of of what we do. It's our economy here in the area, so we took our passion, which is bicycling, the passion of the farmers and others in our agriculture that feed the world, and we put them together and we put them together, and we go and have a good time and celebrate it."

Ricky Rinehart, Event Director

The event was divided into four different mile rides:

  • 100 mile ride, which started at 7:20am.
  • 66 mile ride, which started at 9:00am.
  • 25 mile ride, which started at 10:00am.
  • Three mile ride, which started at 11:00am.

Cyclists made plenty of stops during the ride for cyclists to rest and rehydrate. Cyclists also had spaghetti for lunch.

The ride was over at 2:30pm.

